Chris Wilder remains defiant over the future of Sheffield United amid their ongoing Premier League struggle, insisting: "We will definitely get this right." The Blades are bottom of the table with 11 games of a miserable campaign to go and heading for an instant return to the Championship.

Monday night's 6-0 defeat at home to Arsenal saw United become the first team in English football history to concede five or more goals in four straight home games, in all competitions, and three on the bounce in the Premier League at home. Three teams - the Gunners, Brighton and Aston Villa - have now scored more goals at Bramall Lane this year than United.

Whichever way the stats are dressed up it has been a disastrous campaign for anyone connected with United with thoughts - and concerns - quickly turning to what comes next. United have a staggering number of players out of contract this summer - which either represents a problem or an opportunity, depending on your viewpoint - and face the prospect of returning to the Championship as a broken club, scarred badly from a season of so many blows.

But optimistic Blades fans will take some heart from the memory that Wilder has inherited a dysfunctional United group before, back in the dark League One days, and turned it around to remarkable effect. On current viewing he will need to work similar miracles to banish the hangover from this campaign and unite United again, going into next season and beyond.

"I’m an experienced manager," said Wilder after Monday's hammering. "I don’t want to come here and talk about what I’ve done. You know what I’ve done and what I’ve not done and where my career’s been and where it is. So as far as I’m concerned I’m sure I’ll wake up tomorrow morning and it’ll strengthen my resolve and my determination to get this right, because it’s a big job. We understand that.

"It’s a big job, for whoever was coming in when they did. I’m not saying I’ve cracked it but we will definitely get this right, in the medium to longer term. I’m as determined as ever. This is still a brilliant football club, it still gets 33,000 on a Monday night.

"The supporters will be here again for the remaining games of the season and they’ll be here next year and they’ll buy their season tickets. This club has got to do so many things better, we totally understand that, and get it right for the medium and longer-term future."