Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Everton loanee Mason Holgate made 10 appearances for Sheffield United on loan

Chris Wilder was tightlipped when asked if he may look to bring loan defender Mason Holgate back to Sheffield United next season. The Everton loanee joined the Blades in January, after his temporary spell at Southampton was cut short, and he made 10 appearances in all as the Blades were relegated back to the Championship.

Holgate, along with the rest of United’s loan players, has now returned to his parent club but he faces an uncertain future at Goodison Park as he enters the final year of his contract on Merseyside. The Toffees will likely be keen to get his wages - or a portion of them, at least - off their books as they look to balance their own financial picture, while United may be in the market for a right-sided defender this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Basham will leave the Blades after 10 years of service at the end of next month while Anel Ahmedhodzic is expected to attract some transfer interest this summer despite a below-par season from the Bosnian international on a personal level. There are also doubts over John Egan’s future, with the Blades club skipper out of contract this summer but still battling for fitness after a serious Achilles injury.

Asked about the future of Holgate - whose start to life at Bramall Lane was disrupted by a three-match ban for a poor tackle on Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton, Wilder replied: “There's a group of players ... I think with the loans, we've had a mixed bag with them all season. Ben Brereton Diaz has been outstanding and Mason, at times, has been good. I always think it's difficult coming in in January to really get into a rhythm and obviously he didn't, because of his sending off. That put him back a little bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad