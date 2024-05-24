Sheffield United boss answers Mason Holgate transfer question amid Everton future uncertainty
Chris Wilder was tightlipped when asked if he may look to bring loan defender Mason Holgate back to Sheffield United next season. The Everton loanee joined the Blades in January, after his temporary spell at Southampton was cut short, and he made 10 appearances in all as the Blades were relegated back to the Championship.
Holgate, along with the rest of United’s loan players, has now returned to his parent club but he faces an uncertain future at Goodison Park as he enters the final year of his contract on Merseyside. The Toffees will likely be keen to get his wages - or a portion of them, at least - off their books as they look to balance their own financial picture, while United may be in the market for a right-sided defender this summer.
Chris Basham will leave the Blades after 10 years of service at the end of next month while Anel Ahmedhodzic is expected to attract some transfer interest this summer despite a below-par season from the Bosnian international on a personal level. There are also doubts over John Egan’s future, with the Blades club skipper out of contract this summer but still battling for fitness after a serious Achilles injury.
Asked about the future of Holgate - whose start to life at Bramall Lane was disrupted by a three-match ban for a poor tackle on Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton, Wilder replied: “There's a group of players ... I think with the loans, we've had a mixed bag with them all season. Ben Brereton Diaz has been outstanding and Mason, at times, has been good. I always think it's difficult coming in in January to really get into a rhythm and obviously he didn't, because of his sending off. That put him back a little bit.
“There have been other [loans] that have not been very successful, so he'll be on a list. He's contracted to Everton for another year, so there'll be a lot of talk and wheeling and dealing and a lot of moving parts. But attitude-wise Mason has been great, his experience in the dressing room and his voice has been loud and positive. So we'll just wait and see and see how that all materialises in the summer.”
