Basham, United’s longest-serving player, is out of contract in the summer, although his deal does contain a clause which will see it automatically extended if he plays a certain number of games this season.

Although the exact number has not been disclosed, United’s return to a back three has seen Basham once again become a stalwart of the Blades backline and the player – and his manager Paul Heckingbottom – recently admitted they want to extend his stay in South Yorkshire.

But no official talks have begun, which has piqued the interest of Basham’s other suitors. The Daily Mail report today that Burnley are amongst those, while Newcastle and Wolves were interested in the 33-year-old in the summer after the Blades’ relegation to the Championship.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Basham established himself as one of the Blades’ most consistent performers during their two-year stay in the Premier League, and his versatility and fitness are seen as big assets for rival clubs.

"There's just been a little chat with the manager these last few weeks and my agent, James, has had a chat with him too," Basham said earlier this month when quizzed about his future.

“I am trying to stay out of it. I just want to concentrate on myself on the training ground and in games to make sure I am 100 per cent, clear minded and focused on the games.

Chris Basham in training ahead of Sheffield United's latest game: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

"The manager has spoken to me, he knows clearly that he wants me to stay and I want to as well. I have been here eight years and why would I want that to end at eight years?