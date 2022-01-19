Chris Basham's Sheffield United contract situation explained as Burnley, Newcastle United credited with interest in Blades stalwart
Burnley are monitoring Chris Basham’s contract situation at Sheffield United, according to national newspaper reports today, as the Blades stalwart edges closer to the expiry of his Bramall Lane deal.
Basham, United’s longest-serving player, is out of contract in the summer, although his deal does contain a clause which will see it automatically extended if he plays a certain number of games this season.
Although the exact number has not been disclosed, United’s return to a back three has seen Basham once again become a stalwart of the Blades backline and the player – and his manager Paul Heckingbottom – recently admitted they want to extend his stay in South Yorkshire.
But no official talks have begun, which has piqued the interest of Basham’s other suitors. The Daily Mail report today that Burnley are amongst those, while Newcastle and Wolves were interested in the 33-year-old in the summer after the Blades’ relegation to the Championship.
Basham established himself as one of the Blades’ most consistent performers during their two-year stay in the Premier League, and his versatility and fitness are seen as big assets for rival clubs.
"There's just been a little chat with the manager these last few weeks and my agent, James, has had a chat with him too," Basham said earlier this month when quizzed about his future.
“I am trying to stay out of it. I just want to concentrate on myself on the training ground and in games to make sure I am 100 per cent, clear minded and focused on the games.
"The manager has spoken to me, he knows clearly that he wants me to stay and I want to as well. I have been here eight years and why would I want that to end at eight years?
"I want to carry on and keep focusing on doing the best I can. When my time's up, when I am not performing on the pitch, that's when I have to be honest with myself and the club as well and say: ‘It’s time for me to step away'. But I don't feel like that at the moment.