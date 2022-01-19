Chris Basham warns Sheffield United teammates what must change to avoid promotion push faltering

United, now nine points off the play-off positions, missed the chance to cut that gap further at Preston North End on Tuesday evening when they squandered a 2-0 lead against the hosts’ 10 men to draw 2-2.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side, who played themselves into promotion contention with four wins from the new manager’s first four games, have now taken only one point from back-to-back away games at Derby County and Preston, although they do have two games in hand on sixth-placed Middlesbrough.

And, speaking ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Luton Town at Bramall Lane, defender Basham said: "Teams will look at this and think: ‘There's a chance against Sheffield United’ when there should have been no chance.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"When someone scores against us, everybody starts looking around at each other and we do look a little bit uncomfortable. That's something we need to get out of our system as quick as we can.

“Sometimes we can get too worried about someone else’s job, rather than focusing on yourself. Me personally, too. Instead of having a go at someone, maybe I need to look at myself.

"I wouldn't say it's a massive mental thing, but it hurts. We are not used to conceding goals, especially in the Championship.”

Chris Basham of Sheffield United in action against Preston North End: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Saturday’s game against Luton is United’s first at Bramall Lane since November 28, when they beat Bristol City in Paul Heckingbottom’s first match in charge.