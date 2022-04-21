Basham has been a Blade for eight years now, playing over 300 times for the club since arriving on a free transfer from Blackpool in 2014, but is out of contract in the summer.

United do hold an option to extend that by a further year, by which time will be 34 years of age. But he is as fit as ever and certainly as popular, with Blades fans hailing his return to the side at Bristol City on Monday after two months out injured.

Basham confirmed he has spoken to boss Paul Heckingbottom about his future, admitting: “He’s been fantastic and telling me where I’m at. I’d like the club to make some moves pretty quickly but I’m leaving that with my agent and focusing on football.

“It’s important we do enough on the pitch to hopefully get to the promised land with this football club.

“I’m encouraged, because the manager tells the truth. He wants me to be here and see out 10 years and maybe past that. If so, that’d be great. I’ve had ups and downs and stops and starts, but it’s been fantastic and long may it continue. And I’m sure it will.

Paul Heckingbottom wants Chris Basham to stay at Bramall Lane: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“He wants me to be here. He’s waiting for the club to make a move and we’ll take it from there.”

“Things are moving slowly but there is a question,” Basham added. “If we get to the Premier League am I in the plans, and if we stay in the Championship am I in the plans?