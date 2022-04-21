Sheffield United: Billy Sharp injury boost for Blades ahead of Cardiff City - but bad news on Oli McBurnie

Skipper Billy Sharp is set to feature after recovering from a hamstring issue that has kept him out since before the international break, while George Baldock is also available to face the Bluebirds after limping off during the 1-1 draw with Bristol City on Monday evening.

But there is more injury frustration regarding McBurnie, who will be out for “a matter of months” after damaging his foot against Reading on Good Friday.

“There’s some good news regarding George and Bill, they’ll be available, and bad news with Oli Mac,” boss Paul Heckingbottom said.

“He’s got some fractures in his foot and it’s unstable so we’ll look further into that to see if it needs surgery or if it can be treated conservatively.

“But it’ll be a matter of months. It’s a blow for us and for Oli, especially considering how hard he has worked and how hard we have worked with him.

“We’ve jut got to deal with it. We’ve been managing Bill in the background and he’s joined in [with training] today but for Oli, it’s a tough one.

Billy Sharp and George Baldock are fit for Sheffield United's clash with Cardiff City this weekend: Alistair Langham / Sportimage

“And when you look at the run in and where we’re trying to go, we need big players. That’s three of our forwards written off for the season.”