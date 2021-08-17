Chris Basham makes admission about Aaron Ramsdale's Sheffield United future amid ongoing Arsenal interest
Chris Basham admits he hopes Aaron Ramsdale is still a Sheffield United player when the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month after describing the Arsenal target as “brilliant”.
Arsenal identified Ramsdale as their top goalkeeping target this summer after the 23-year-old capped a good individual season for the Blades with inclusion in the England squad for Euro 2020, despite United’s relegation.
The goalkeeper has started both of United’s Championship games so far, after Arsenal’s latest move for him broke down last week. Some officials behind the scenes privately expect the Gunners to try their luck again before the end of the current transfer window, which slams shut on August 31, and much will depend on Ramsdale’s personal reaction as United continue to stand firm with their £40m valuation of him.
Ramsdale is far from the only player to have been linked with moves away this summer, with George Baldock of interest to Celtic and Sander Berge a target for a host of clubs including Arsenal and Napoli.
And defender Basham, who started in a back four for United for the first time in a number of years on Saturday evening away at Swansea, said: “It’s another learning curve for me at 33. John Egan marshals us very well and Rammers is brilliant as well. It’s great to still have him at the football club.”
Asked if it was important that that remained the case when the window shuts for business, Basham added: “Yeah, hopefully he is. I just think the way he manipulates the ball is great.
“George as well is solid and it’s great playing with him, and I thought Sander was great as well [at Swansea].
“Once he turns and gets away there’s rugby tackles and everything flying in on him, hopefully we can pick up a result on Wednesday now.”
Wednesday evening sees Basham and Co. travel to The Hawthorns, to face West Bromwich Albion. The Baggies, under their new boss Valérien Ismaël, have started the new season strongly after being relegated from the Premier League alongside United last season and are unbeaten in the league so far, with four points from their opening two games.