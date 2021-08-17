Chris Basham makes admission about Aaron Ramsdale's Sheffield United future amid ongoing Arsenal interest

Arsenal identified Ramsdale as their top goalkeeping target this summer after the 23-year-old capped a good individual season for the Blades with inclusion in the England squad for Euro 2020, despite United’s relegation.

The goalkeeper has started both of United’s Championship games so far, after Arsenal’s latest move for him broke down last week. Some officials behind the scenes privately expect the Gunners to try their luck again before the end of the current transfer window, which slams shut on August 31, and much will depend on Ramsdale’s personal reaction as United continue to stand firm with their £40m valuation of him.

Ramsdale is far from the only player to have been linked with moves away this summer, with George Baldock of interest to Celtic and Sander Berge a target for a host of clubs including Arsenal and Napoli.

And defender Basham, who started in a back four for United for the first time in a number of years on Saturday evening away at Swansea, said: “It’s another learning curve for me at 33. John Egan marshals us very well and Rammers is brilliant as well. It’s great to still have him at the football club.”

Asked if it was important that that remained the case when the window shuts for business, Basham added: “Yeah, hopefully he is. I just think the way he manipulates the ball is great.

Aaron Ramsdale and Chris Basham of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“George as well is solid and it’s great playing with him, and I thought Sander was great as well [at Swansea].

“Once he turns and gets away there’s rugby tackles and everything flying in on him, hopefully we can pick up a result on Wednesday now.”