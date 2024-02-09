Chris Wilder applauds the travelling fans at Palace

Chris Wilder is keen to bring back an "identity" to Sheffield United's side after talks on the subject with owner Prince Abduallah and Stephen Bettis, the Blades' chief executive. The squad Wilder inherited after returning to Bramall Lane in December does contain a number of players he worked with during his previous spell in charge, but also a number of new faces to replace key personalities since departed.

The likes of Billy Sharp, Jack O'Connell and Enda Stevens all left in the summer at the expiry of their contracts, with United's recruitment drive post-promotion focusing on players for the future on a limited budget. That decision has not paid dividends, with United bottom of the Premier League table and 10 points adrift of safety with 15 games remaining.

The rest of Wilder's dressing room lieutenants, including the likes of George Baldock, John Egan and Ollie Norwood, are facing an uncertain future with their contracts set to expire in the summer and Wilder recently hinted as his desire to keep some of the more experienced players at Bramall Lane next season, after insisting that young players including Andre Brooks, Oli Arblaster and Will Osula need what he called "culture carriers" to guide them - whatever division the Blades find themselves in next season.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's trip to fellow strugglers Luton Town, a team with a clear character and way of playing that has given them a fighting chance of surviving in the Premier League this season, Wilder was asked if he was keen to restore the identity that his previous successful sides at Bramall Lane have possessed.

"We have to bring that back. I'm not saying that's completely shifted, but I have my opinion on it and my opinion to the chief exec to the owner and the board," Wilder said. "And I'd like to think they'll listen to my opinion and going forward, what we need to do. We talked about it ... it will be doom and gloom.

"We understand that, people walking out of the game [last weekend's 5-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa]. I understand that. No issue with that at all. We also know that these times haven't in the past lasted forever. We're in an incredibly tough environment but we spent three out of the last five years in the Premier League, and the other two getting out of the Championship and being in the play-offs as well.

