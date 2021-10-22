Sheffield United: Press conference updates from Slavisa Jokanovic and Chris Basham ahead of Barnsley trip
Sheffield United will look to put Tuesday night’s defeat to Millwall out of their system this weekend when they make the short trip to Barnsley this weekend.
Ahead of the game, Slavisa Jokanovic and Chris Basham faced the media – stay tuned to our live blog to hear what they had to say.
Last updated: Friday, 22 October, 2021, 13:22
Biggest derby of season for Blades v Barnsley
It’s always a great occasion going there, I’ve really enjoyed going there in my time here. There’s a big stage, there’ll be a lot of blades fans and a lot of their fans too. It’ll be aggressive, hopefully we’re up to the task and we can pick up the points. It’s a great occasion, the fans are behind the goal so it’s great to see them celebrating but it’ll be a hostile environment I think. They need a performance and so do we.
Bash on his situation, still got a lot to offer?
Tough question really. As a footballer at 33 I want to be playing every week and I believe I can do that for Sheffield United. I have a lot of experience here of the ups and downs and I’m desperate for the ups to come back. You always want to play games, I’ve just got to keep believing and stay ready when I’m called upon.
Basham on the season
We don’t want a season to pass us by, the manager and the players we’ve brought in don’t deserve that. We need the determination and character to get the results. We don’t want a season of what-ifs.
17th in the Championship
We need to start picking up results. We’re not happy with 17th but the table is so tight and if you pick up a few results in a week, you can suddenly be in the play-offs. That’s just what the Championship is like. Teams that are up there have had similar experiences than us but have kicked on better, we’ve had chances of manager and formation but we’re desperate to do well for the fans. We’ve got a great group and we just need to glue together and go on a run. There’s still plenty of time to go and everyone knows what Sheffield United are like when the club goes on a run.
How adapting to a back four
We’ve shown it in spurts, it’s just about consistency. It’s a bit slower so the fans need to understand we might work the ball back around the defence, it’s how the manager wants us to play. We are creating a lot of chances. With the three there’s a bit more security there, with the four there’s more freedom at the top of the pitch. There’s loads of positives and negatives. We are seeing a lot of 3-5-2, teams sitting in and looking to catch us on the break, and it was hard to take on Tuesday.
How found the season so far?
Like any footballer if they’re not frustrated they shouldn’t be a footballer. I’m backing my teammates and I want the best for them and my club. I’m sure the appearances will come back again, I’m used to playing games and there’ll always be that frustration. But John and Ben have been outstanding and we’re playing four at the back so it’s something I’ll have to get on with.
Got to learn to see out games?
The manager went over it today and he said we need to show more maturity in our style of play and on the pitch, leading out there.
Striker placed on standby for Barnsley clash
Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic has reminded players on the fringes of his starting eleven they must be ready for action at Barnsley this weekend, as the Serb contemplates making changes for the visit to Oakwell.
Oli McBurnie, who enjoyed a prolific spell on loan with Sunday’s opponents four seasons ago, is among those who could be recalled as United attempt to recover from their midweek defeat to Millwall by beating Markus Schopp’s side.
But with Morgan Gibbs-White about to begin a one match ban, Jokanovic is searching for ways to ensure his team’s attacking threat is not diluted by the absence of its most creative performer of late - which could see others who have spent time on the bench handed opportunities.
“I know people aren’t satisfied if they don’t start,” Jokanovic told The Star. “But if people come off the bench, then three minutes from them can actually be more important than 90 from another player.”
