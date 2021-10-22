Sheffield United: Press conference updates from Slavisa Jokanovic and Chris Basham ahead of Barnsley trip

We need to start picking up results. We’re not happy with 17th but the table is so tight and if you pick up a few results in a week, you can suddenly be in the play-offs. That’s just what the Championship is like. Teams that are up there have had similar experiences than us but have kicked on better, we’ve had chances of manager and formation but we’re desperate to do well for the fans. We’ve got a great group and we just need to glue together and go on a run. There’s still plenty of time to go and everyone knows what Sheffield United are like when the club goes on a run.