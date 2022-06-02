Ndiaye was drafted into Aliou Cissé’s senior squad after an impressive end to his breakthrough season at Bramall Lane, which saw him score four times in his last seven games and almost help United to the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Senegal, for whom French-born Ndiaye qualifies through his father, face Benin on Saturday and Rwanda next Tuesday in African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

And after meeting up with the likes of Mendy, Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli, Ndiaye was subjected to the time-old tradition of an initiation ceremony in front of his new teammates at dinner.

Instead of singing a song, often favoured in England, it seems Senegal’s new boys were asked to perform a dance, with Alpha Dionkou also performing for his teammates after Ndiaye’s effort.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Benin game, Ndiaye said he wants to boost Senegal to a level where they are challenging for World Cup qualification as he prepares to make his international debut this weekend.

lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United has a shot blocked by Dion Sanderson of QPR: David Klein / Sportimage

“I was with my father when the coach called me,” Ndiaye said of his call-up, “and it has been a dream since I was little. It’s a proud moment for me and my family, who have always supported me, and I can’t wait to get going.