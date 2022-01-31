Charlie Goode reveals why he made Sheffield United switch after joining from Brentford

His previous experience came with a loan move to Northampton Town from Scunthorpe United – where he worked with current Blades No.2 Stuart McCall – and this time, Goode can put his feet up and settle serenely into his new surroundings after being unveiled as a Blades player on deadline day afternoon.

“From where I’ve come from it's always a special moment to play in the Premier League, ” the defender, who signed on loan from Brentford for the rest of the season and has previous experience of playing in non-league, admitted in his first interview as a Blade.

“I was unfortunate to pick up an injury which stopped my run in the side but it got to this stage and I'm desperate to play, so if I wasn't guaranteed to do that I wanted to come and play.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I'll be keeping an eye on them in the Premier League and hope they do a good job.”

Goode has played eight times so far this season, with six appearances for the Bees in the top flight after helping them to promotion last season.

“I was enjoying a good spell just before Christmas and was unfortunate that that came to an end. But if I'm not playing, I want to go and play.

Charlie Goode has signed for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“I'm that kind of player. I'm not just going to sit there because they're a Premier League team and be happy in the background. I want to be a part of something. And looking at this, it's perfect for me and I can't wait to get started.”

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom identified central defence as a priority position to bolster this window, with Chris Basham, John Egan, Ben Davies and Jack Robinson his only senior, recognised centre-halves.