Changes at the back - The Sheffield United team to face Blackburn Rovers?

The Blades let a lead slip again against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night, eventually having to settle for a point at the City Ground after Morgan Gibbs-White’s opener was cancelled out by Lewis Grabbon for the home side.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s men fared a whole lot better than their next opponents in midweek, though, with Rovers finding themselves on the wrong end of a 7-0 hammering by Championship pacesetters Fulham.

The United manager won’t be reading into that too much, though and warned his team earlier this week to prepare for a backlach when they take on the wounded Rovers.

“It’s part of football, it happens,” he said. “There was a man sent off and it sometimes happens. Experienced coaches say it’s sometimes better to lose 5-0 than five times 1-0.

“Blackburn play aggressive and good football, they have an experienced coach with a lot of the games. We are where we are, we need to be focused on the game definitely.”

We’ll find out at 2pm on Saturday the team that Jokanovic will select to face Blackburn and Blades writer James Shield has chosen the starting XI he would chose for the trip across to Lancashire.

1. Robin Olsen A few shaky moments at the beginning of his career with United, but Aaron Ramsdale had some too and things didn't turn out too bad for him at Bramall Lane did they

2. George Baldock Missed out at Nottingham Forest but his defensive qualities could be important against Rovers' attack.

3. Chris Basham There were fears he couldn't be as effective in a back four as a back three but he disproved these during Tuesday's game at the City Ground.

4. John Egan Dependable and probably undroppable at the moment. Surely one of the first names on the team sheet this weekend.