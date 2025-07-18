Championship transfer latest as rumours continue about clubs being interested in Sheffield United’s star player.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The noise around a transfer for Gustavo Hamer continues as it was reported yesterday that Dutch giants PSV are ‘still in the picture’ to sign the Championship Player of the Season for 2025.

There has been talk of interest from fierce rivals Leeds United but reports of a move back to the Netherlands have also been brewing throughout the summer. Prominent Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink stated that PSV will make an offer for Hamer once personal terms are agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, those terms have not been agreed for the 28-year-old Brazil-born midfielder yet, and the deal is not advanced.

Elfrink said on X: “There is no particularly significant development regarding Hamer and PSV. He was and still is in the picture. At the moment, however, it is not exactly red-hot. PSV will likely only make an offer once a personal agreement is reached, and that is not yet the case. There are multiple players still in the picture.”

Hamer has attracted a lot of attention after his standout displays last season and the Blades’ failure to get promoted to the Premier League means that clubs are circling to try and tempt the player who began his career in the Netherlands into a move away from Bramall Lane.

Wrexham set to make big move for Hull City defender

Newly promoted Wrexham are attempting to mix it with the big clubs in the Championship as they try to make some eye-catching moves in the transfer market. They are set to make a £3m move for Hull City defender Alfie Jones, as reported by MailSport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones has been the target of many Championship clubs, including promotion-chasing Middlesbrough, but it is thought that Wrexham are trying to steal a march on their rivals as they are set to make this significant bid for the former Southampton youth player.

Wednesday duo leave for free to put Championship clubs on alert

Unfortunate news is coming almost daily for fans of the S6 club and it only gets more tiresome for them as key figures from the famous League One play-off victory in 2023, Josh Windass and Michael Smith, depart the club.

Sheffield Wednesday said the duo have left by ‘mutual consent’, and it is understood that both players were paid their late wages after the club was put into crisis, having failed to pay staff and players in May and June.

The club said in a statement: “The Owls can confirm that the current contracts of Michael Smith and Josh Windass have been terminated by mutual consent. Both players leave Hillsborough with immediate effect.”

This development will put a lot of clubs across the Championship on high alert as both players are capable of scoring goals in the league and both are now available for a free transfer.