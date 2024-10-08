Championship Team of the Season so far including Sheffield United, West Brom and Leeds United men

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 8th Oct 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2024, 18:00 BST

Sheffield United head into the international break in confident mood

Sheffield United have adapted well to life back in the Football League following their relegation from the Premier League earlier this year. They slipped out of the top flight along with Burnley and Luton Town and are eyeing an immediate promotion.

The Blades are yet to lose in the league so far in this campaign and are finding ways to win games. They won 2-0 at home to Luton Town last time out after two goals by winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. That result sent them second, level on points with league leaders Sunderland.

Here is a look at the Championship Team of the Season so far based on ratings by football data website WhoScored....

WhoScored average rating: 7.1

1. GK: Viktor Johansson (Stoke City)

WhoScored average rating: 7.1 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

WhoScored average rating: 7.2

2. RB: Luke Ayling (Middlesbrough)

WhoScored average rating: 7.2 | Getty Images

WhoScored average rating: 7.3

3. CB: Matt Clarke (Middlesbrough)

WhoScored average rating: 7.3 | Getty Images

WhoScored average rating: 7.2

4. CB: Callum Doyle (Norwich City)

WhoScored average rating: 7.2 | Getty Images

