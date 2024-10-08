Sheffield United have adapted well to life back in the Football League following their relegation from the Premier League earlier this year. They slipped out of the top flight along with Burnley and Luton Town and are eyeing an immediate promotion.

The Blades are yet to lose in the league so far in this campaign and are finding ways to win games. They won 2-0 at home to Luton Town last time out after two goals by winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. That result sent them second, level on points with league leaders Sunderland.