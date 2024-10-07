There are a fair few players in the Championship who are walking a disciplinary tightrope at the moment. Five yellow cards results in a suspension.
Sheffield United are aiming for an immediate promotion to the Premier League and are finding ways to win games at the moment. The Blades beat Luton Town 2-0 on home soil last time out after two goals from Crystal Palace loan man Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
Chris Wilder’s side are back in action after the international with a clash against Leeds United. In the meantime, here look at players who are one yellow card off a one-match ban....
