Championship odds 2022/23: Sheffield United's chances of promotion compared to Sunderland, West Brom, Watford and the rest

Nottingham Forest, who knocked out Sheffield United in the play-off semi-finals, and Huddersfield will battle it out for the final Premier League place at Wembley this weekend with the losers having to go again in the second tier next season.

However, you can still bet on teams to gain promotion even at this early stage, even if the bookies aren’t taking too many risks, as the short odds show.

Expect some of those to change considerably, the closer we get to the 2022/23 campaign kicking off and at this stage there aren’t too many surprises in regard to who is being tipped to make it into the Premier League with those teams with recent top flight pedigree understandaby featuring highly on the list - including the Blades.

Here's how the bookies see it at this stage….

Odds correct as of May 24.

1. Championship promotion odds 2022/23 Sheffield United made it through to the play-offs last season and will be pushing to better that in 2022/23

2. Rotherham United - 16/1 Up-and-down Rotherham United are back in the Championship again after finishing last season in second place in League One. At the moment they are 16/1 to get promoted

3. Reading - 12/1 Reading just survived the drop last season after a poor campaign and the bookies are expecting them to struggle again, offering 12/1 on them winning promotion

4. Preston - 12/1 Preston finished comfortable in mid-table last season having flirted with the play-offs for a while but they are 12/1 to be promoted next season