Talented 18-year-old given Sheffield United debut - and set challenge if he wants to build on it

Sam Curtis, the Sheffield United starlet, has been challenged to “get up to speed” with life at Bramall Lane after making a dream Premier League debut at Goodison Park on Saturday. The 18-year-old was playing League of Ireland football with St. Pat’s as recently as November, before moving to United on a free transfer in January.

Seen as one of the most exciting talents to emerge from his home country in some time, Curtis is already an Ireland U21 international and after a number of appearances for the Blades’ U21 side, came on as a second-half substitute during defeat at Everton. Operating at right wing-back, with Jayden Bogle shifted inside to right centre-half, Curtis thundered into one tackle on Joe Garner but showed some understandable nerves in other moments, ballooning a cross over Jordan Pickford’s goal from a good position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With doubts over George Baldock’s future at Bramall Lane, the Greek international reportedly on the verge of moving to Panathinaikos on a free transfer to sign a three-year deal, and Jayden Bogle also approaching the end of his United deal, there would appear to be an opportunity for Curtis to cement his place in United’s squad ahead of the new season - with a warning from boss Chris Wilder ringing in his ears.