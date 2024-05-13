Challenge set for highly-rated Sheffield United starlet after dream Premier League opportunity at Everton
Sam Curtis, the Sheffield United starlet, has been challenged to “get up to speed” with life at Bramall Lane after making a dream Premier League debut at Goodison Park on Saturday. The 18-year-old was playing League of Ireland football with St. Pat’s as recently as November, before moving to United on a free transfer in January.
Seen as one of the most exciting talents to emerge from his home country in some time, Curtis is already an Ireland U21 international and after a number of appearances for the Blades’ U21 side, came on as a second-half substitute during defeat at Everton. Operating at right wing-back, with Jayden Bogle shifted inside to right centre-half, Curtis thundered into one tackle on Joe Garner but showed some understandable nerves in other moments, ballooning a cross over Jordan Pickford’s goal from a good position.
With doubts over George Baldock’s future at Bramall Lane, the Greek international reportedly on the verge of moving to Panathinaikos on a free transfer to sign a three-year deal, and Jayden Bogle also approaching the end of his United deal, there would appear to be an opportunity for Curtis to cement his place in United’s squad ahead of the new season - with a warning from boss Chris Wilder ringing in his ears.
“He got his chance,” Wilder said. “I think he will look back at it and think: ‘Wow.’ It’s a different league, a different set-up, different pace to what he’s accustomed to. It wasn’t by any means an accomplished debut but it’s given him a taste of what the Premier League is like. How physical it is, how quick it is. He has to get up to speed if he wants to be part of everything going forward.”
