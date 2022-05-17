Carlos Corberan on Huddersfield 'mentality’ as Sheffield United or Nottingham Forest lie in wait

Jordan Rhodes’ solitary late goal clinched the Terriers a 1-0 second-leg victory at the John Smith’s Stadium and a 2-1 aggregate triumph.

Huddersfield, relegated from the top flight in 2019, will now play either Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United in the final at Wembley on May 29.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan celebrates getting through to the play off final at full time after during the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final, second leg match against Luton Town at the John Smith's Stadium. Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Corberan, in his second season in charge, said: “We knew that having the right mentality and the right character was going to be important if we wanted to reach Wembley.

“First of all, I must congratulate the players and I’m looking forward to the final.

“Nothing makes me feel more proud than seeing how happy they are and how much they identify with the team.

“We’ll rest in the next couple of days and then we will start working towards that game and see who we are going to play.”

Luton were unlucky to fall to a late sucker-punch as Rhodes ghosted in at the far post to convert substitute Sorba Thomas’ 82nd-minute free-kick.

The Hatters shaded long periods of the second leg, just as they had done in Friday’s first leg at Kenilworth Road, which ended 1-1.

Corberan added: “It was not an easy game and we had to work really, really hard.

“I don’t think there was really a time where we were better than Luton, but we got the special moment from a set piece.”