There may have been plenty of time and plenty of matches at Sheffield United’s disposal in their bid to gain promotion back to the Premier Leageu but the players would be forgiven for having some nerves going into their clash with West Brom on Wednesday.

However, one Blades player has spoken of the ‘pure confidence’ in the dressing room ahead of their meeting with a Baggies team who, with a play-off place still within their grasp, had something riding on the match themselves.

United needed one win from their final four matches but seized their chance at the first attempt in front of a packed and vocal Bramall Lane crowd with a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic. While there was an admittance that relief spun around the players, belief was at the heart of their securing of a place back in the top flight and the strength of character in the squad was pointed to as the reason behind that.

Sheffield United players celebrate being promoted to the Premier League after winning their the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. David Davies/PA Wire.

"There was a little bit of relief, just to get it out of the way at the first opportunity,” said striker Oli McBurnie, whose 11 league goals were crucial to the Blades’ success this season. “We knew we had those three games left [after the WBA match] but we wanted to get it done tonight and I thought the boys were professional - maybe in the first have we were a little bit tetchy but we found a way to win like we have so many times throughout the season and I don’t think anyone can argue that we've been one of the top two teams in the division and we deserve to be in the Premier League.

McBurnie added on BBC Radio Sheffield: "[There was] pure confidence from the boys in the dressing room. I know it's a cliche but at home, with the fans there we think we can beat anyone. There are too many characters in that dressing room, too many leaders, too many warriors to crumble in a game like that. We were always confident and it was just about going out there and earning the three points.”

For McBurnie there’s now a chance to right a few wrongs following an ill-fated spell in the Premier League last time around. A global pandemic derailed a geniune chance to book a European place, before a campaign in front of empty seats and turbulance behind the scenes brought about relegation.

