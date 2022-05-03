The Blades face Fulham at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon knowing that three points over the Championship winners will guarantee them a top-six place, and a semi-final clash against the side that finishes fourth in the table.

Anything less than victory over Marco Silva’s side will leave the Blades looking anxiously at results elsewhere, with Middlesbrough in seventh and even eighth-placed Millwall harbouring hopes of gate-crashing the top six.

Key to their resurgence this season has been Morgan Gibbs-White, the forward on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Conor Hourihane and Ben Davies have also played their part after signing on a temporary basis from Aston Villa and Liverpool respectively.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United’s reliance on Gibbs-White, especially with top-scorer Billy Sharp sidelined with injury, has led to fears amongst some fans that the England U21 international, and his fellow loanees, would not be able to play in the play-offs, should United qualify.

But United confirmed to The Star today that that is not the case. Loan agreements are generally agreed until the end of a season – whenever that may be. In United’s case, they hope it will be extended by a few more weeks – and Gibbs-White and Co. will be available.

The same will apply to any players United have out on loan. Max Lowe was placed with Nottingham Forest earlier this season, and Steve Cooper’s men are still hoping to nick a top-two place from Bournemouth.

Sheffield United will need Morgan Gibbs-White and Conor Hourihane to step up in the play-offs, if they get there, especially if Billy Sharp is ruled out: Alistair Langham / Sportimage

But if they too enter the play-offs, Lowe – if he is fit – can feature for Forest. As can Luke Freeman and Oli Burke, also on loan from United, if Millwall qualify.

If the Lions don’t make it, however, Burke and Freeman can’t play for United in the play offs – again, if they make them – under EFL regulation 55.1.4.