Cameron Archer has told Sheffield United fans that he can’t wait to play in front of them ahead of his expected debut for the Blades in the Carabao Cup. The striker arrived from Aston Villa over the weekend and could pull on his new shirt for the first time against Lincoln at Bramall Lane tomorrow.

Archer has previous experience of the Lane atmosphere in opposition colours, after playing - and scoring twice - for loan club Middlesbrough in their victory over United back in February. The 21-year-old was desperate to play Premier League football this season, to carry on the positive momentum of 11 goals in 20 league games for Boro and then two for England in their U21 European Championship success earlier this summer, and became an important part of United’s transfer jigsaw when his deal was officially confirmed on Sunday morning.

“Everyone’s happy playing regular football, that’s something I want to do and I think it was important I came here,” Archer said. “I was looking for Premier League football, that was important for me and I was looking to make that next step and challenge myself. And hopefully I can do that.

“It [the Boro game] was a good game, I enjoyed it. Middlesbrough ended up winning and I scored two but the atmosphere was really good, you can see the Blades have passionate fans and I can’t wait to play in front of them. I’m really looking forward to playing at a full Bramall Lane. I’m a player who plays with confidence so having the fans behind me is going to be really important.”

Archer was a long-term target of boss Paul Heckingbottom, dating back to at least January when budget restrictions at Bramall Lane scuppered any hopes of securing a loan deal to boost the Blades’ promotion hopes. United paid Villa a significant sum for Archer’s services, with their Premier League rivals inserting a buy-back agreement into the arrangement.