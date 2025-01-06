Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United welcome Cardiff City to Bramall Lane in the Emirates FA Cup third round.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Robinson will not play against Sheffield United on Thursday in the FA Cup, it has been confirmed.

The 29-year-old, who was once the Blades' record transfer signing, will miss the chance to line up against his former employers due to suspension. Cardiff City are United's next opponents as the two do battle in third round of the FA Cup on Thursday, with the match being broadcast live on the BBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson will play no part however after he was given a straight red card for violent conduct in the Bluebirds’ 1-1 draw with Coventry City on New Year’s day. The violent conduct charge came after Robinson apparently caught Coventry’s Bobby Thomas with his elbow as the two competed for the ball in the air.

Cardiff appealed against the decision, and left Saturday’s opponents Middlesbrough waiting until the teams were confirmed, but ultimately they were unsuccessful and he will now serve a three-match ban. The game against Boro has already counted as one, and next Thursday’s game against United, as well as their re-arranged fixture against Watford are the matches Robinson will miss in total.

"We appealed against the red card. They didn't overturn it and I was disappointed about that," said manager Omer Riza told BBC Radio Wales.

"I still don't think it was a red card. He will now miss three games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is a big miss for us, he is our talisman, he gets the goals and we will have to find an answer.

"We have boys who will have to go in and do a job."

His absence will come as a blow to the Welsh outfit, as he is their top scorer this season. The Republic of Ireland international has found the back of the net eight times in 20 league games this term. Cardiff have several players out injured, including Wales captain Aaron Ramsey, and former Aston Villa forward Anwar El Ghazi.

Callum Robinson plays his club football for Cardiff City these days. He is out of contract in the summer. | Getty Images

Callum Robinson’s career at Sheffield United

Robinson joined United during Chris Wilder's first spell in charge. He signed from Preston North End for an undisclosed fee which was described as 'substantial' in July 2019, with the cost believed to be just under £8m.

He made 20 appearances in all competitions for United, scoring two goals. Despite making nine starts, he was allowed to join West Brom on loan, just six months in to his career. In September 2020, just over a year after joining, Robinson departed for the Hawthorns permanently with Oliver Burke going in the other direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since leaving Bramall Lane in January 2020, Robinson has come up against United seven times. He's won twice against them, both times with West Brom, netting against them in a 4-0 win in the 2021/22 campaign.

Robinson has already played against United once this season, coming on as a substitute just before Kieffer Moore scored his second goal of the game down in South Wales. Since swapping the West Midlands for Wales, he's never been on the winning side against United.