Sheffield United: Callum Robinson's pride at becoming a Blade
Callum Robinson expressed his delight at becoming a Sheffield United player after being unveiled as the club's record transfer signing.
The former Preston North End forward completed his move from Deepdale before last night's friendly with Real Betis, arriving in Portugal in time to watch new team mates beat the La Liga side.
Robinson, whose is thought to have cost United just under £8m, admitted he is excited by the prospect of representing Chris Wilder's team in the Premier League after playing against them in the Championship last term.
"It's a proud moment for me and for my family," the 24-year-old said. "I felt as if this is the right time for me to be stepping up to the highest level and I feel as if I'm at the right club, with the right manager, to do that."
Robinson, who has signed a four year contract at Bramall Lane, plays alongside United's John Egan, David McGoldrick and Enda Stevens for the Republic of Ireland.
"I've seen what coming here has done for those lads," he added. "And they've always spoken so highly about the club. Having people you know around you is good to, because it means you settle in quicker."
Robinson was treated to a rousing reception from the two thousand or so United fans in attendance when he was introduced to the crowd before kick-off. Having travelled to Portugal earlier in the day, the 24-year-old watched his team mates begin their pre-season campaign with a win over opponents who had beaten both Barcelona and Real Madrid last term.
Speaking after David McGoldrick's second-half finish ensured United's preparations for the top-flight got off to the perfect start, Wilder said: "Callum is a young hungry player and that's what we want. Everyone has a journey and we're delighted to bring him here.
"It's good that we've got him in early because we've got a unique way of playing so we can get him fully across that."