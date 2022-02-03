Call for Sheffield United to offer Billy Sharp a player coach role

Sheffield United should offer Billy Sharp a player-coach role, rather than allow their top-scorer to leave the club.

By Steve Jones
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 5:29 pm

The 35-year-old will see his current contract expire at the end of the season and a new deal has yet to be agreed, with Sharp keen for closure as soon as possible.

The striker’s future was one of several talking points on the latest edition of The Star Blades, a weekly Sheffield United podcast from by The Star.

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United scores their team's second goal from the penalty spot during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Sheffield United at Deepdale on January 18, 2022 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Billy Sharp