Call for Sheffield United to offer Billy Sharp a player coach role
Sheffield United should offer Billy Sharp a player-coach role, rather than allow their top-scorer to leave the club.
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 5:29 pm
The 35-year-old will see his current contract expire at the end of the season and a new deal has yet to be agreed, with Sharp keen for closure as soon as possible.
The striker’s future was one of several talking points on the latest edition of The Star Blades, a weekly Sheffield United podcast from by The Star.
Watch HERE or listen wherever you get your podcasts.