The Blades have three games in hand over West Brom in sixth spot and could move as high as fifth should they take nine points from those matches.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have performed better than any other team in the second tier across the last eight matches, picking up six wins in the process.

Chris Basham of Sheffield United turns away following their second goal an own goal scored by Callum Morton of Peterborough Utd during the Sky Bet Championship match at London Road, Peterborough. Photo: David Klein / Sportimage

Their opponents are seventeenth in the table with just one win in their last five league fixtures.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

What time does Birmingham City v Sheffield United kick-off?

Birmingham City v Sheffield United kicks off on Friday, February 4 at 7.45pm.

Is Birmingham City v Sheffield United on TV?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage begins at 7pm.

Match highlights will also be shown on Quest from 9pm on Saturday.

How can I stay up to date with the match?

The Star’s Blades correspondents James Shield and Danny Hall will be at the match and providing live updates, analysis and post-match reaction.

You can follow them both on Twitter – @JamesShield1 and @dannyhall04.

Who is the match referee?

Keith Stroud is the match referee. He will be assisted by Sam Lewis and Matthew Jones.

The fourth official is John Busby.

What are the latest betting odds?

Birmingham City: 13/5

Draw: 23/10