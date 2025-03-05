Burnley, Sheffield United and Leeds United look set to fight for two automatic promotion places.

Burnley defender Maxime Esteve insists the focus is pushing forward after Tuesday’s 2-1 win at Cardiff City pulled them within two points of Sheffield United.

Esteve scored the second of his side’s goals at the Cardiff City Stadium, tapping into an empty net from close-range after Josh Brownhill’s 19th-minute opener. Burnley looked set for a comfortable midweek win in Wales but Yousef Selach pulled one back before half-time, ending an incredible run of 12 straight league clean sheets.

Cardiff continued to put pressure on their visitors, who had to show their defensive resilience to keep it at 2-1, but in doing so the Clarets ensured all three points returned to Lancashire with them. And they cut a five-point gap on United by more than half, with the automatic promotion picture looking even tighter going into these final 11 matches.

Esteve’s United warning

“It was a good first-half, although we conceded the goal at the end of the half,” Esteve told Clarets+ (as quoted by the Burnley Express). “We started the second-half well and had good opportunities to score and get the third goal, but we didn’t score and they end up having opportunities.

“It was a tough game, it’s a tough place to come, but we come back home with the three points. They played well, they’re a good team. In this division there are a lot of games, so we can’t be perfect. But we needed a reaction after Preston [defeat in the FA Cup] and honestly, I’m happy.

“We need to keep the clean sheet, but that’s life. We’ve spoken about this, if we concede a goal it’s not the end of the world. It’s just a goal. We come back with the three points and that’s the most important thing, because the gap to Sheffield United is back to two points again. We’ve got 11 games left now, so we go forward with this and it will be the same objective against Luton on Saturday: three points.”

All change in the promotion race

Burnley and United both have the chance to heap pressure on league leaders Leeds this weekend, with the pair in action 24 hours before Daniel Farke’s side face Portsmouth at Bramall Lane. Esteve’s Clarets host relegation strugglers Luton Town while the Blades are at home to Preston, with former boss Paul Heckingbottom returning to Bramall Lane.

Victory for United would see them pull level on points with Leeds, albeit the Whites will have that game in hand on Sunday. But equally, they could end the week outside the automatic promotion places if they fail to win while Burnley take all three points against Luton.

Chris Wilder is experienced enough to know no good can come from focusing on others, with the only objective this weekend being to beat Preston and see where that leaves them come Sunday evening. There will be just 10 games left after that, with things looking set to go right down to the wire.