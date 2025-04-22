Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley fans clash with Sheffield United players on team bus as ugly fall-out from crunch game continues

The ugly fallout from Burnley’s promotion-clinching victory over rivals Sheffield United continued after the final whistle yesterday when Clarets supporters confronted United’s players on the team coach outside Turf Moor. Scott Parker’s men secured their Premier League place with a 2-1 victory on home soil, which officially ended United’s faint top two hopes as Leeds United were also promoted.

The full-time whistle sparked a mass pitch invasion by jubilant home supporters, with some taking the opportunity to confront and goad United players and staff as they made their way off the pitch.

Midfielder Hamza Choudhury was particularly enraged at one interaction and had to be dragged away from the pitch, with boss Chris Wilder speaking afterwards of his side being left ‘unprotected’ by security staff.

And the ugly scenes continued outside the stadium, with a group of Burnley supporters filmed confronting United players on the team coach as it prepared to make the journey back over the Pennines to Sheffield. A couple of stewards can be seen separating the two groups, with skipper Jack Robinson held back by coach Micky Collins and goalkeeper Adam Davies at the front of the coach steps.

WATCH THE INCIDENT BELOW - WARNING: CONTAINS OFFENSIVE LANGUAGE

The incident was uploaded to social media, with many highlighting the mentality of Burnley fans skipping their promotion party with their own side and instead confront the opposing players on their team coach. It was another unsavoury footnote to a game between two promotion-chasing sides, with Wilder admitting the post-match pitch invasion was “scary.”

“We were told by the ref before that we’d get stewards surrounding us, but I think they went on the missing list,” the Blades boss said. “Completely on the missing list. It was quite scary out there in the end, when people are coming and doing bits and pieces at you.

“It’s understandable that their emotions are running high, but I didn’t think we got protected by the football club or the stewards one bit. I spoke to the referee afterwards and he noticed that. When 40 or 50 lads are running at you, saying and doing bits and pieces at the end of a game, it’s quite difficult to get off.”

Defeat at Turf Moor consigned the Blades to the play-offs, after they let slip their grasp on the automatic promotion places with a run of three successive defeats earlier this month. Earlier in the day Leeds spanked Stoke City 6-0 to put themselves on the cusp of the Premier League, with their promotion subsequently confirmed after Burnley beat the Blades.

United have two games of the regular season remaining, away at Stoke City and at home to Blackburn Rovers, before they begin their preparations for an end-of-season shootout that has historically not been kind to them - although Wilder is not putting too much emphasis on a record that has brought no success from their NINE previous play-off campaigns since the late 1980s.

“As a perfect example, everyone thought Newcastle would get turned over in the Carabao Cup,” Wilder said. “But they had a day and a night to remember. It will happen. Sheffield United will win play-off semi-finals and will win a play-off final. And it’s about time that they did it.”