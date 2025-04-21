Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder opens up on “scary” scenes as Sheffield United players confronted by celebrating Burnley fans

A disappointed Chris Wilder believes his Sheffield United group were left unprotected at Turf Moor this evening after midfielder Hamza Choudhury became involved in an altercation with a celebrating Burnley supporter. The Clarets sealed promotion with a 2-1 victory over the Blades, thanks to Josh Brownhill’s double.

The full-time whistle sparked jubilant scenes which saw fans race onto the pitch to celebrate, with some interacting with United players as they did so. Choudhury took exception to the words or actions of one of them and had to be dragged away from the incident, with a further flashpoint near the tunnel area which saw club staff forced to intervene.

While Wilder declined to offer specific details on the interaction between the supporter and Choudhury, he did admit: “They weren’t exactly going to say: ‘All the best and good luck in the play-offs, shaking his hand.’

“We were told by the ref before that we’d get stewards surrounding us, but I think they went on the missing list. Completely on the missing list. It was quite scary out there in the end, when people are coming and doing bits and pieces at you.

“It’s understandable that their emotions are running high, but I didn’t think we got protected by the football club or the stewards one bit. I spoke to the referee afterwards and he noticed that.

“When 40 or 50 lads are running at you, saying and doing bits and pieces at the end of a game, it’s quite difficult to get off. But I’d be absolutely stunned if anything comes our way on that.”

United, of course, are on a short leash with the FA after a number of fines this season for failing to control their players, with a wait now to see if the incident is included in referee David Webb’s match report. If so, United would be expected to submit the lack of protection in their mitigation.

Defeat at Turf Moor officially condemned the Blades to the play-offs, with Burnley and Leeds’ places in the Premier League sealed on the same day. United have two games of the regular season remaining, away at Stoke City and at home to Blackburn Rovers, before they begin their preparations for an end-of-season shootout that has historically not been kind to them.