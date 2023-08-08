Sander Berge’s Sheffield United exit has moved a step closer after sources close to the player suggested that a deal has been struck for the player’s move to Premier League rivals Burnley.

The Norwegian midfielder was scheduled to become a free agent at Bramall Lane next summer, with Burnley looking to take advantage of his contract status to acquire him for a cut-price fee. Berge cost United £22m when he arrived in January 2020 and was a key figure in their promotion back to the top-flight last season.

Vincent Kompany’s side are understood to be long-term admirers of Berge, whose United contract is understood not to contain an option in United’s favour allowing them to extend it by a further 12 months. The player has shown little appetite to extend his United career by signing a new contract and was previously expected to leave as a free agent next summer, with United seemingly opting against that possibility by cashing-in this window.

Berge’s agent Morten Wivestad has been in England since last week in anticipation of a deal, while Norwegian outlet TV2 have reported that Berge was absent from United training today ahead of the impending transfer. United’s players, the report added, were informed of Burnley’s move on Monday.

The timing will leave some real questions for United’s hierarchy, considering the new season kicks off in four days. Boss Paul Heckingbottom has previously spoken about his desire to have the majority of his players in place for the big kick-off, after identifying a quick start - with four of United’s opening six games at home - as a good opportunity to lay down a marker for the new season.