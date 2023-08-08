England youngster Cole Palmer has stressed his desire to “play as many games as possible” this coming season amid transfer links with Sheffield United. The England U21 starlet caught the eye with a stunning goal in City’s Community Shield defeat to Arsenal at Wembley over the weekend.

United have a good relationship with City only strengthened by their treatment of Tommy Doyle and James McAtee on loan at Bramall Lane last season, and hope to use their contacts at the Etihad in a move for Vinicius Souza - the Brazilian midfielder at Belgian second-tier side Lommel, part of the City Group.

United are also keen to use the loan market to bolster their numbers before the transfer window slams shut on September 1, with coaching staff at Bramall Lane keen to work again with both Doyle and McAtee in the future. But as The Star reported earlier this summer, officials at City could offer them the chance to develop Palmer next season if boss Pep Guardiola decides regular football in the Premier League would be beneficial for his development.

Crucially Premier League rules mean top-flight clubs can only loan one player at a time to a domestic rival but after scoring a stunner at Wembley, Palmer told ITV his wish was to “play as many games as possible” this coming season. “I don’t know, we’ll see,” he said. “I’ll have to see what the plan is for next season, see where I’m playing.

“Just hopefully play as many games as possible. I feel fresh from England [and winning the U21 Euros this summer]. The final was not long ago so I feel fresh and it’s good.”

Speaking after the Arsenal defeat, treble-winning boss Guardiola revealed the immediate plan for Palmer was to train with City as normal today. “We have a lot of confidence in him and we appreciate him a lot,” the Spaniard added.