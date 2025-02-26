Sheffield United remain in the driving seat for automatic promotion this season and Bramall Lane chiefs will surely be laying out early plans for a summer of Premier League investment. Defeat to Leeds United was a blow but the Blades are still two points clear of third-placed Burnley, who they have to play before May.

Should United enjoy an instant return to the Premier League, then the new owners will be desperate to avoid an instant drop, and that will only come if this summer is busy and shrewd. Top-flight experience will be key to many new additions and fortunately for Bramall Lane chiefs, that might come a lot cheaper than many think.

It might even come for free, with a huge number of well-known Premier League names coming towards the end of their contracts across the division. And below, The Star has taken a look at 29 possible free agents Leeds could snap up for a massive bargain.

Vitezslav Jaros (Liverpool) One of the youngest out-of-contract players at just 23, Jaros has spent much of his Liverpool career out on loan. Shot-stopper is highly regarded by the club and already has a first cap for the Czech Republic.

Lucasz Fabianski (West Ham) Fallen behind Alphonse Areola in the pecking order at West Ham and will leave, as confirmed by the club earlier this month. Plenty of Premier League experience with Arsenal and Swansea, as well as 57 Poland caps.

Fraser Forster (Tottenham Hotspur) Stood in as Spurs' first-choice for several weeks this season because of injuries elsewhere. Has plenty of previous top-flight experience with Southampton.

Robin Olsen (Aston Villa) In with little chance of usurping Emi Martinez at Villa Park and could move on to become No.1 elsewhere. Reports earlier this season suggested a contract extension is unlikely.