Sheffield United's lengthy injury list shows no signs of receding as the Blades prepare to make the long trip to the South Coast to take on Bournemouth this weekend.

Still smarting from the 6-0 home defeat inflicted upon them by Arsenal on Monday night, Chris Wilder's men will head to the Vitality Stadium looking to rack up only their fourth league win of the season and attempting to reduce the 11-point gap to safety.

It will be far from an easy task for the Blades as the face a Bournemouth side that claimed a 2-0 win at Burnley on Sunday afternoon thanks to goals from Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo. That means the Cherries will head into the weekend sat 11 points clear of the drop zone and with a strong chance of maintaining their Premier League status.

But both Wilder and Cherries counterpart Andoni Iraola both face a number of big decisions as they contain with a long list of absentees ahead of Saturday's game.

OUT: Tyler Adams (Bournemouth) Underwent surgery on a persistent hamstring issue in October. Training individually but not expected to be back before the end of the season.

OUT: Ryan Fredericks (Bournemouth) Suffered a calf injury in March last year and has been on the grass since September. No suggestion he will feature any time soon, however.

OUT: James Hill (Bournemouth) The defender is closing in on a return from an ankle injury but the meeting with the Blades will come too early.