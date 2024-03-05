Sheffield United supporters found themselves at the centre of a tedious "real fan" debate last night as their side were hammered 6-0 on the pitch by title-chasing Arsenal. As the Gunners went 3-0 up inside 15 minutes, and 5-0 at the break, some Unitedites had seen enough and left Bramall Lane early.

That drew scorn from BBC pundit Chris Sutton, who said they were "not real fans. Not real fans. Just stick with your team." Chris Wilder, the United boss, saw things differently, hailing those fans who did stay behind until the end but adding that he fully understood why some elected to leave early as Mikel Arteta's side ran riot.