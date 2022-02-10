But now, after watching David McGoldrick limp-out of Wednesday night’s win over West Bromwich Albion, the 44-year-old’s attacking options suddenly appear a little thin on the ground ahead of Saturday’s visit to Huddersfield Town.

Although Heckingbottom insisted it was “still too early” to predict exactly how long McGoldrick will spend on the sidelines with long-term absentee Rhian Brewster, the fact he had to be helped off the pitch by two members of United’s medical team suggests it is likely to be longer than either the player or his manager would like.

“David has done something to his thigh,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “He pulled up sharply. It goes without saying we’re hoping it’s not serious but it’s too early to know.”

United are preparing for their trip to the John Smith’s Stadium only a point outside of the play-off positions having experienced an amazing upturn in fortunes over the last three months. Sixteenth in the table when he was appointed in November, the victory over a West Brom side making their first outing under Steve Bruce means Heckingbottom’s record in charge now reads P10 W7 L2.

But as United prepare to enter a critical period in their season - the clash with Town is the second of five assignments against a fellow promotion hopeful they must complete before the middle of next month - the loss of Brewster and potentially McGoldrick will be a source of concern. Particularly after allowing Lys Mousset and Oliver Burke to complete loan moves to Salernitana and Millwall respectively during the recent transfer window.

Neither was likely to be a regular starter under Heckingbottom. But they did provide cover for a frontline spearheaded by the irrepressible Billy Sharp. Having turned 36 last weekend, he travels to West Yorkshire searching for his 13th goal of the campaign and sixth in as many outings after netting twice against Bruce’s men.

Speaking before that contest, Heckingbottom acknowledged United will be forced to rotate their squad in order to cope with the demands of a fixture schedule which sees them play once every 3.5 days between now and March 19th’s derby with Barnsley. Despite not being a striker, Morgan Gibbs-White’s return to fitness should lessen United’s reliance on Sharp to deliver the goals required to fire United up the table. Teenager Daniel Jebbison has been recalled from a spell with Burton Albion and Oli McBurnie seems to be over the worst of the problems he experienced after contracting Covid-19 earlier this term.

The decision to bring Jebbison back now appears inspired. Understandably, Heckingbottom would have preferred to leave him at the Pirelli Stadium where he was guaranteed regular first team football. But if Jebbison had stayed put, Sharp and McBurnie could have been the only recognised centre-forwards at United’s disposal for the trip to Town if, as expected, McGoldrick is ruled-out. Iliman Ndiaye can operate through the middle. But the situation is still precarious, and likely to prompt Heckingbottom, his assistant Stuart McCall and head of player development Jack Lester to trial alternative formations ahead of the clash with Carlos Corberan’s fifth-placed side.

“We can do different things,” Heckingbottom said. “We’ll see how David is.”

