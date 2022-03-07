It is not one to which Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, subscribes as the two clubs prepare to meet at Bramall Lane tomorrow night.

Despite seeing injuries and suspension eat away at his squad in recent weeks, as its ridiculously gruelling calendar begins to take effect, Heckingbottom has insisted he would still rather be in his counterpart Chris Wilder’s shoes - attempting to combine a push for promotion with preparations for a quarter-final clash with Chelsea later this month.

“Definitely, I wish we were still in it,” the 44-year-old, whose team were beaten by Wolverhampton Wanderers at the third round stage, said. “We didn’t want to go out. We’d like to be involved, because we want to be involved in big games.

“But we also know how hard the workload has been. I think the way it came about though, that’s what hurt us too. The way the load on the lads kept changing.”

Heckingbottom was referring to the spate of postponements United suffered over the Christmas and New Year period, as a number of opponents successfully applied to reschedule matches against them because of Covid-19 outbreaks.

The fact Middlesbrough were one of those spreads another layer of intrigue across this already emotionally charged assignment. Wilder, of course, spent nearly five seasons in charge of United - leading them from the third to the first tier of the domestic pyramid - before leaving his position following a series of disagreements with the board. Heckingbottom, placed in caretaker charge following his departure, took over on a permanent basis when many of the same issues which had irked his predecessor effectively did for Slavisa Jokanovic; the man United had tasked with the responsibility of leading them back into the Premier League following last term’s relegation.

Having inherited a side languishing 16th in the table, Heckingbottom has overseen a dramatic upturn in United’s fortunes since replacing the Serb. On Teesside, Wilder has made an equally impressive impact with Middlesbrough making the journey south ranked sixth; a place and a point the team he has supported since childhood.

“It’s not all about us, Boro and Forest,” said Heckingbottom, following United’s draw with the latter on Friday night. “If you look at the league, lots of people will really fancy their chances of getting in there (the play-offs).

“Luton are really impressing me. We beat them here not so long back and everyone was saying that would be it for them. But they’ve kicked on again, and that’s because they’ve got a spirit and a way of playing about them. They’re going to be right up there.”

Heckingbottom has placed something similar, creating an identity, at the heart of his master plan for United. It speaks volumes about Wilder’s influence, on footballers rather than his employers, that the one he has chosen - bold, attack-minded football wrapped up in unashamedly blue collar cloth - bears remarkable similarities to the one constructed by the man he will be facing across the technical area tonight.

“I don’t like it when clubs lose touch with their community,” Heckingbottom admitted recently. “They should mirror the people they represent.”