Speaking ahead of the meeting with Shota Averladze’s side, Heckingbottom told The Star that Oli McBurnie had started last weekend’s draw with Huddersfield Town despite being taken ill before kick-off.

The striker has suffered a series of health issues over the past few months, with bouts of Covid-19 and tonsillitis limiting his involvement this season. However, after impressing United’s coaching staff since being given the all-clear to step up his training regime, McBurnie experienced another set-back on the eve of the trip to the John Smith’s Stadium.

“He was vomiting the other night,” Heckingbottom explained. “I thought ‘this is sod’s law’ because I knew I was going to put him in the starting eleven. I knew he was going to be in there.

“But he came through it and he wanted to play. That tells you something and it was great to see. No one was more delighte d than me to see him out there, leading the line again.”

After making his first start since Heckingbottom’s appointment in November, McBurnie will hope to feature again when eighth placed United face City at Bramall Lane. After allowing Lys Mousset and Oliver Burke to depart on loan before last month’s transfer deadline, Heckingbottom expects the 25-year-old to play a key role between now and the end of the campaign, as United attempt to secure top six qualification.

Oli McBurnie of Sheffield United tackles Jon Russell of Huddersfield Town during the Sky Bet Championship match at the John Smith's Stadium: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

However, as he attempts to negotiate safe passage through the busiest month of their campaign so far, Heckingbottom could consider handing Daniel Jebbison an opportunity alongside captain Billy Sharp after recalling the teenager from Burton Albion. Jebbison, aged 18, scored nine goals in 20 appearances for the League One club before returning to South Yorkshire when Rhian Brewster was informed he required surgery to repair a hamstring injury. David McGoldrick is also set to miss the meeting with City after suffering what Heckingbottom described as “significant” damage to a thigh muscle during last week’s win over West Bromwich Albion.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is preparing his side to face Hull City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage