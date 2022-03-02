Speaking ahead of Friday’s game against Nottingham Forest, who are also chasing promotion from the Championship, Paul Heckingbottom admitted to holding conversations with the young Frenchman about how to make the most of his talent.

After bursting onto the scene earlier this term, scoring twice on his full debut before crafting a wonderful solo effort during December’s victory over Fulham, Ndiaye has struggled for consistency of late.

Birmingham City's Tenden Mengi (right) tackles Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye during the Sky Bet Championship match at St Andrew's, Birmingham earlier this season: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Heckingbottom remains a huge admirer of the 21-year-old, saying: “Iliman is learning at the thick end. He’s still a baby in terms of his development, not being in the academy system really before coming here.

“Everyone sees what a brilliant player he is, how he moves the ball, how he demands the ball and how he’s moving it.

“But there’s no point in looking good. You have to be good. We’ve had that conversation this week and the only thing that’s missing really is the goals. So that’s something we want to get back to.”

Ndiaye enrolled on United’s development programme following a spell with Boreham Wood, making his first senior appearance during Heckingbottom’s spell in caretaker charge last term.

Iliman Ndiaye is one of Sheffield United's most naturally talented players: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Although a contractual issue then impeded Ndiaye’s progress, Heckingbottom’s predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic personally intervened to help resolve the matter after being impressed by the midfielder during pre-season training.

United have prepared for the meeting with Forest in seventh, two places and points above Steve Cooper’s side.