Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bosnian FA respond to explosive Anel Ahmedhodzic statement with strong one of their own as fall-out for Sheffield United defender continues

The unsavoury episode surrounding Anel Ahmedhodzic and his off-field issues took another turn recently when the Bosnian FA responded to his recent, explosive statement in which he announced his decision to step back from duty with his national team. The Sheffield United defender released an explosive statement last week accusing his father Mirsad of “manipulation, lies, deceit and abuse almost every day” and his national team of providing “unserious and amateur level” medical care.

Ahmedhodzic spoke out after withdrawing from the Bosnia and Herzegovina squad for their recent clashes against the Netherlands and Hungary, with a slight injury that didn’t keep him out of United’s win at Hull City on Friday night. Both during and after that game the defender was serenaded by United fans in touching scenes of support after a tough personal period - but officials at the Bosnian FA are not letting the matter lie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emir Spahić, the former Bosnian defender who is now the sporting director of the national team, released a statement recently hitting back at Ahmedhodzic’s claims, closing the door on his future with the national side. “An invitation to the national team of a country is a noble act,” Spahić’s statement read. “The crown of many years of hard work and sacrifice, the dream of every player who wants to achieve a respectable football career. But also the dream of every boy and girl in love with a magic ball and the most important secondary thing in the world. Experiencing just the call is an incredible feeling. And just running out in your favorite jersey - there are few such experiences that a professional can have in his life.

“We clearly and unequivocally say: our national team will not suffer because of those who do not want, cannot or simply do not give their best on the field. Our association will not be a ‘hostage’ of the personal relationships of those who advertise themselves, name others and accuse others through the media, thus transferring the beautiful game from the most beautiful green field to the domain of mud, gossip and distorted truths. Everything they have to say, instead of using words, let them show it on the field, in the only place that has always been a measure of quality.

“To those who are trying to involve us in their personal conflicts, I say to leave us alone to work and create new values ​​for the rise of our football. Being a professional also means taking responsibility for your actions and communicating with others directly, without the interference of intermediaries and others who have no other role in the football community than to be supportive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first part of Spahić’s statement referred to Ahmedhodzic but did not refer to him by name, before it continued, via translation into English: “I want to say clearly: NOBODY, not even Mr. Anel Ahmedhodžić, can choose when and at what time he will be available to the national team, and when not. ‘Temporary withdrawal’ from the national team, as some media aptly called it, for an indefinite period, or as Mr. Ahmedhodžić called it ‘in the near future,’ is not, nor will it be tolerated by anyone. The national team is a cult, a sacred duty, to whose call you respond and put it first, in the highest order of priorities. You don't choose her. She chooses you!

“Someone who is coming to the public's attention for the second time for similar reasons, not responding for no clear reason or withdrawing for equally unclear reasons, has chosen what is unimaginable to anyone who dreams of being called up to the national selection. Therefore, we use the opportunity to make it clear that this is the definitive end of the representative career of Anel Ahmedhodžić.

“Not for the near future, but also for the most distant one. To invite him again, in the near or far future, would be, I believe, a great insult to all those who love this country and this national team. His action has no justification and basis in reality, and he offended all Bosnians and Herzegovinans with it. Therefore, our answer is as it is: clear and decisive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahmedhodzic’s statement also revealed that he, his wife and son had been targeted by abuse after his withdrawl from the national team - something that Spahić not only failed to condemn but actively appeared to condone. “Being a member of the national team is an honour, but also a responsibility,” his statement continued. “It brings many beautiful experiences, but it also brings difficult moments in which you are exposed to the criticism of the public, which simply expects the maximum from you. You have to be ready for that. If you insult fans who admire and love you, then why are you surprised by their criticism?

“It is time to stop seeing the national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina as an incidental bonus. She is an absolute privilege! Anyone who wants to be a part of our story is always welcome. Those who don't want to leave us alone in our efforts to realize our dreams and the dreams of our fans."