Sheffield United fans will feel a pang of nostalgia walking up to Bramall Lane this season as the iconic Arnold Laver branding returns to the south stand.

To a certain generation of Blades fans the south stand will always be named after the Sheffield business and a partnership has been struck for the company to become a key partner of the Premier League club.

The south stand was renamed after Tony Currie, the club’s greatest-ever player, back in 2018 and the deal will not affect the naming of the stand. Laver’s association with United stretches back to the 1980s, with their iconic logo featuring on the front of the Blades’ kits for a decade as well as their sponsorship of the south stand. Arnold Laver himself was a director of the Blades for over 30 years, succeeded by his son Alan.

United’s head of commercial Paul Reeves said: “Arnold Laver have been a continual supporter of the club since the 80s, and to have their branding back in a prime position after such a long break is great.

“We’re sure this sponsorship will be a real crowd favourite. We are very much looking forward to working with them to help market the evolving Arnold Laver business.”

Richard Lacey, group commercial director of the National Timber Group, added: “We’re really excited to be partnering with Sheffield United. We have always been proud of the shared history we enjoy with the club, and it will be great to see our name highlighted again in and around the ground.

“At Arnold Laver and National Timber Group, we like to think of ourselves as ‘winners’ and this collaboration aligns perfectly with our values. We look forward to supporting the team in their journey towards success in the top-tier of English football.”