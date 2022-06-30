Here are all the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.
Sheffield United’s Oliver Burke’s departure from the club is all but confirmed, with the forward set to join Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.
Burke joined the Blades from West Brom in 2020, however failed to make an impact at Bramall Lane before being shipped off on loan to Millwall for the second half of last season.
The 25-year-old’s move to Bremen will be his second spell in Germany after spending a year with RB Leipzig, where he made 26 appearances.
The Bundesliga club had reportedly paid £13 million for the attacker - a record fee for a Scottish player.
Here are today’s rumours...
1. Ex-Leeds United youngster joins Potters
Stoke City have confirmed the arrival of Liam McCarron on a permanent deal. The full-back only made one senior appearance for the Whites since joining the club in 2019. (SCFC)
2. West Brom summer transfer window stance revealed
It has been revealed that West Brom will now have to sell players before they can bring anyone else in this summer as they look to lower the wage bill. The Baggies have already signed John Swift and Jed Wallace. (Express & Star)
3. Watford star closing in on France move
Watford's Moussa Sissoko is set to join Nantes in a €2m deal following the Hornets' relegation. The Frenchman joined the club last summer in for around £3m. (Ouest France)
4. League One clubs to battle over Swansea City striker
Sheffield Wednesday have joined Portsmouth in the race to sign Swansea City's Kyle Joseph. The 20-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan with Cheltenham Town where he scored four goals before he was recalled by the Welsh side. (Wales Online)