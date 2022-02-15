Sheffield United v Hull City: Jayden Bogle absence explained as Blades make FOUR changes for big Yorkshire 'derby'
Sheffield United have made FOUR changes to their side for this evening’s clash with Hull City.
From their weekend goalless draw with fellow play-off hopefuls Huddersfield Town, Paul Heckingbottom has rested Billy Sharp to the bench while Jayden Bogle misses out with a knee knock, described as ‘minor’.
Ollie Norwood and Conor Hourihane return in place of Sander Berge and John Fleck. Iliman Ndiaye starts in place of Sharp, with Rhys Norrington-Davies returning at Bogle’s expense and George Baldock reverting to right back.For Hull, Regan Slater makes his return to Bramall Lane shortly after leaving in January in midfield, but there’s no place in the City squad for another ex-Blade in Tyler Smith.
Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Norrington-Davies, Norwood, Hourihane, Ndiaye, Gibbs-White, McBurnie. Subs: A Davies, B Davies, Goode, Berge, Sharp, Jebbison, Fleck.
Hull City: Matt Ingram; Lewie Coyle, Jacob Greaves, Sean McLoughlin, Brandon Fleming; Richie Smallwood (C), Regan Slater; Ryan Longman, George Honeyman, Keane Lewis-Potter; Marcus Forss.
Subs: Harvey Cartwright, Callum Elder, Alfie Jones, Greg Docherty, Tom Eaves, George Moncur, Di'Shon Bernard.
