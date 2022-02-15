Sheffield United v Hull City: Four changes for Blades in Bramall Lane clash as Bogle misses out
Sheffield United can go level on points with sixth-placed Middlesbrough tonight with victory over Hull City in the all-Yorkshire clash at Bramall Lane.
United can go level on points with sixth-placed Middlesbrough with victory against Shota Arveladze’s Tigers, who have lost their last three.
Keep up to date with every key moment from the game in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor
Blades v Hull City: Updates from Yorkshire ‘derby’
Last updated: Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 19:27
A bit of fan reaction to tonight’s team news ...
Former Blades striker Carl Asaba’s view
A minor knee knock
keeps Jayden Bogle out of the Blades’ squad for the Hull City game
Good to see this man back 🎯🎯🎯
City team news
and Regan’s back at the Lane a few weeks after leaving
TEAM NEWS
and four changes to the Blades’ side against Hull
Shots fired
from former Blades striker Carl Asaba, in the direction of United’s cross-city neighbours ...
Blades handed a warning ahead of Hull clash
Sheffield United are bracing themselves for an all-out assault from Hull City at Bramall Lane tonight, after manager Paul Heckingbottom detected a pattern in the visitors’ performances under Shota Arveladze.
Despite travelling to South Yorkshire on the back of a three match losing streak, Heckingbottom admits he expects City to try and attack his team.
“There’s been a lot of change and upheaval at Hull,” said Heckingbottom, whose friend Grant McCann was sacked following Acun Ilicali’s recent takeover.
“They’ve had a few dodgy results after responding well but the performances are still there. They commit bodies forward all the time, they like to get men up the pitch, and that’s something we’ve seen in all of their displays.”
Sheffield United are delivered a warning about Hull City ahead of Yorkshire derby
Sheffield United are bracing themselves for an all-out assault from Hull City at Bramall Lane tonight, after manager Paul Heckingbiottom detected a pattern in the visitors’ performances under Shota Arveladze.
The boss in the building
M A T C H D A Y
and another big night for the Blades at Bramall Lane as they play one of their games in hand on the teams around them, with the play-off picture very tightly packed - the Blades can go level with Middlesbrough in sixth with victory over the Tigers, of course