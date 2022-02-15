Sheffield United v Hull City: Four changes for Blades in Bramall Lane clash as Bogle misses out

Sheffield United can go level on points with sixth-placed Middlesbrough tonight with victory over Hull City in the all-Yorkshire clash at Bramall Lane.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 6:09 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 7:18 pm

United can go level on points with sixth-placed Middlesbrough with victory against Shota Arveladze’s Tigers, who have lost their last three.

Keep up to date with every key moment from the game in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.

Sheffield United host Hull City at Bramall Lane this evening (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Blades v Hull City: Updates from Yorkshire ‘derby’

Last updated: Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 19:27

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 19:27

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 19:23

Former Blades striker Carl Asaba’s view

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 19:14

A minor knee knock

keeps Jayden Bogle out of the Blades’ squad for the Hull City game

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 19:01

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 18:54

City team news

and Regan’s back at the Lane a few weeks after leaving

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 18:51

TEAM NEWS

and four changes to the Blades’ side against Hull

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 18:20

from former Blades striker Carl Asaba, in the direction of United’s cross-city neighbours ...

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 18:18

Blades handed a warning ahead of Hull clash

Sheffield United are bracing themselves for an all-out assault from Hull City at Bramall Lane tonight, after manager Paul Heckingbottom detected a pattern in the visitors’ performances under Shota Arveladze.

Despite travelling to South Yorkshire on the back of a three match losing streak, Heckingbottom admits he expects City to try and attack his team.

“There’s been a lot of change and upheaval at Hull,” said Heckingbottom, whose friend Grant McCann was sacked following Acun Ilicali’s recent takeover.

“They’ve had a few dodgy results after responding well but the performances are still there. They commit bodies forward all the time, they like to get men up the pitch, and that’s something we’ve seen in all of their displays.”

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 18:01

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 17:59

and another big night for the Blades at Bramall Lane as they play one of their games in hand on the teams around them, with the play-off picture very tightly packed - the Blades can go level with Middlesbrough in sixth with victory over the Tigers, of course

