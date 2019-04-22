Sheffield United’s Premier League dream edges closer to a reality as rivals Leeds United lose to Brentford

Sheffield United have opened up a three-point gap on fellow promotion-challengers Leeds United with two games to go in the Championship season.

The Blades had beaten Hull City 3-0 at the KCOM Stadium thanks to a double from David McGoldrick and a third goal in four games for Enda Stevens.

Sheffield United's John Egan and Oliver Norwood react after the Sky Bet Championship match at The KCOM Stadium, Hull. Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

That result piled the pressure on Marcelo Bielsa’s men who were playing in the late kick-off at Griffin Park against Brentford.

And Leeds buckled, falling to a 2-0 defeat which placed the Blades in pole position to gain automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Brentford took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Sergi Canos split the Leeds defence to set Neal Maupay clear and the French forward coolly lofted the ball past goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

The Bees doubled their lead after 62 minutes when Canos latched onto a pass from Maupay and dinked the ball over Casilla.

Brentford's Sergi Canos celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Griffin park, Brentford. Ian Walton/PA Wire.

United, in second and three points ahead of third, now face already relegated Ipswich Town at Bramall Lane on Saturday, with Leeds taking on in-form Aston Villa the following day.

The Blades also have a nine-goal advantage over Leeds in the goal difference tally.

Chris Wilder’s side wrap up their season away to Stoke City and Leeds play Ipswich Town.

As things stand, Sheffield United could also have ambitions to win the Championship title.

They are three points behind Norwich City who followed up Friday’s draw with Sheffield Wednesday, with another draw at Stoke.

"We've not taken any short-cuts and we needed a big weekend,” said Wilder following the win over Hull City.

"Our preparation was good. To win games at the top end of the Championship you've got to tick a lot of boxes, and we ticked a lot of boxes.

"The position speaks for itself - 85 points with two games to go.

"We've just to get our heads down and recover well. We're in (training) tomorrow and we've just got to make sure we prepare in the right way.

"We need to focus and make sure we take the opportunity on Saturday (at home to Ipswich).

"We are playing at a decent standard. We are in good nick."