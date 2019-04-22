Chris Wilder

Sheffield United: Player ratings from Blades' 3-0 win at Hull City

Sheffield United consolidated their promotion push with an impressive 3-0 win at Hull City this afternoon.

But how did United's players fare? Our man Danny Hall offers his player ratings.

1. Dean Henderson 7

Dealt comfortably with what little he had thrown at him by Hull, and was a relative spectator for so much of the game
2. George Baldock 8

Heavily involved down that right-hand side and a peach of a cross set up Stevens' third. Seems to have worked hard on his offensive output of late
3. Martin Cranie 7

Another no-nonsense display from one of United's unsung heroes at times. When it needed heading he headed it; when it needed clearing, he cleared it. And he did his fair share offensively, too
4. Jack O'Connell 7

A brilliant defender but also a superb technical footballer, too, as shown by one great piece of play on the flank in the first half
