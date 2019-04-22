Sheffield United: Player ratings from Blades' 3-0 win at Hull City Sheffield United consolidated their promotion push with an impressive 3-0 win at Hull City this afternoon. But how did United's players fare? Our man Danny Hall offers his player ratings. 1. Dean Henderson 7 Dealt comfortably with what little he had thrown at him by Hull, and was a relative spectator for so much of the game jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. George Baldock 8 Heavily involved down that right-hand side and a peach of a cross set up Stevens' third. Seems to have worked hard on his offensive output of late jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Martin Cranie 7 Another no-nonsense display from one of United's unsung heroes at times. When it needed heading he headed it; when it needed clearing, he cleared it. And he did his fair share offensively, too jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Jack O'Connell 7 A brilliant defender but also a superb technical footballer, too, as shown by one great piece of play on the flank in the first half jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4