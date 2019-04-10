Sheffield United: Player ratings from Blades' 1-1 draw with Birmingham City at St Andrew's as Leeds United hang on to second place in Championship
Sheffield United shared the spoils with Birmingham City at St Andrew's tonight in a 1-1 draw.
But how did United's players fare? Our man Danny Hall offers his player ratings from the game.
1. Dean Henderson 8
Rescued United with a stunning early save after the ball deflected fortuitously off Cranie and denied Adams with an acrobatic stop to keep out the striker's first-time shot
2. George Baldock 7
A bundle of energy down the right-hand side and did fair share of defensive work, too
3. Chris Basham 7
Alongside the rest of his defence, did well to keep the lively Adams off the scoresheet. Almost helped make the breakthrough when he headed Stevens' deep cross back across goal
4. John Egan 7
Coped well against the very impressive Adams and limited the 22-goal striker to one speculative first-time effort from outside the box, which Henderson was equal to
