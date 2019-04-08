Sheffield United: Manager Chris Wilder makes honest admission about Premier League promotion race involving Leeds United and Norwich City

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, concedes his side and rivals Leeds United will likely battle it out for second spot in the Championship after admitting he would be surprised if Norwich City do not go on to lift the league title in May.

Wilder made the admission after Daniel Farke’s Canaries went seven points clear of his second-placed Blades after demolishing sorry QPR on Saturday – their eighth win on the bounce and tenth in 11 games.

With six games remaining, Wilder’s Blades lead Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds by just one point –the race for second place swinging again on Saturday when United won at Preston and Leeds lost to Birmingham City – and the boyhood Blades fan admitted: “Daniel has done a remarkable job to win eight straight games at this stage of the season.

“I would be very surprised if they do not win the division. They have been consistent and steamed ahead. We are just desperate to try and hold on to them.

Marcelo Bielsa greets Chris Wilder. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“I said during the week if someone wins five out of six or six out of six, then fair play to them. But they are looking as if they could win all six.”

Leeds could go back above United tomorrow night when they travel to Preston, 24 hours before the Blades take on Birmingham City at St Andrew’s.