Sheffield United: ‘I’ve got lots of goals left in me’ says Billy Sharp as he reveals his next target after receiving ‘moment of season’ gong at EFL Awards

Billy Sharp, the Sheffield United skipper, insists he has "a lot more goals" in him after picking up the 'moment of the season' trophy at the English Football League's awards earlier this week.

The Blades striker had already been recognised for a superb campaign so far with inclusion in the Championship's 'team of the season' ahead of the ceremony, but was also named in the best XI of the entire EFL on the night.

EFL Awards 2019 - Carolilne Walsh of Screwfix presents Billy Sharp the Moment of the Season award - Andrew Fosker/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

And the 33-year-old picked up the 'moment of the season' gong for good measure, after breaking old teammate Rickie Lambert's goal record since the turn of the millennium.

Sharp's 220th strike, to overtake Lambert, came on New Year's Day at Wigan and with United now leading the race for second place after victory at Preston on Saturday, the skipper said: "Ricky's a great player who I played with at Southampton so to break his record is a big thing, but my job is to score goals.

"So to score so many is a great feeling, but I feel I've got a lot more goals in me and I want to carry on doing that for Sheffield United.

"The record is fantastic; I know my family are really proud and were the ones who made a big thing of it.

"I'm still in the mood of trying to do the job. Hopefully this season we can get promoted and I can reflect on the season and what we've achieved.

"Personal accolades are always brilliant but at the minute, I'm just focusing on the team and hopefully getting the job done."

Sharp, who has 24 goals to his name so far this season, is expected to once again lead the Blades on Wednesday evening when they face Birmingham City at St Andrew's.

"It's a cliche, but it would be a dream for me to captain my boyhood club to promotion," Sharp added.

"I don't think many people would have backed us being promoted this season, but we're still in with a chance with six games to go.

"We've got to keep grinding out the results, and hopefully we can do it."