Sheffield United: Chris Wilder hails ‘special’ Blades as he urges them not to take foot off gas in race for second place with rivals Leeds United

Chris Wilder praised his "special" Sheffield United side as he urged them not to relax in the race for promotion to the Premier League.

David McGoldrick's 13th league goal of season helped the Blades beat Preston 1-0 at Deepdale and bounce back from their home defeat to Bristol City.

Crucially, coupled with their 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City, the victory also moved United back ahead of Leeds, although still seven points adrift of leaders Norwich.

And, with six games of the season remaining, Wilder insisted: "This is a special group of players. I have always said that and you can see from the performance at Preston just how much we wanted that result.

"There is still a long way to go in this season, and there will be a few more twists and turns, but we just having to keep going. It has been a very long week at the club, but that is football.

David McGoldrick of Sheffield Utd celebrates scoring the winner at Preston: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

"The players have kept their focus and performed today, backed up by an excellent away support, who pushed them right from kick-off.

"Norwich have been brilliant since the turn of the year, they have just steamed ahead of the rest of us and I would be very surprised if they do not win the division from the position they are in.

"We are desperate to hold on to them in the next few games and try and hold on in the automatic promotion place."

McGoldrick tapped home after Preston goalkeeper Declan Rudd tipped John Egan's header on to the crossbar after 33 minutes for the game's only goal.