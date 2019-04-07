Sheffield United: Chris Wilder and Billy Sharp lead the way in ‘Team of the Year’ at 2019 EFL Awards

There was significant Sheffield United representation in the EFL Team of the Year, revealed at Sunday’s EFL Awards in London.

The Championship team of the season had already been revealed a few weeks ago and featured Blades midfielder Oliver Norwood and striker Billy Sharp, with boss Chris Wilder managing the side.

On Sunday night the best XI in the EFL was chosen, containing the top stars from the Championship and Leagues One and Two.

And Billy Sharp held on to his place in the team, with Wilder effectively named as the EFL’s best boss.

Barnsley’s Adam Davies and Alex Mowatt also made the line-up.

Sharp had also been nominated for the Championship Player of the Year Award, but missed out to Norwich City’s Teemu Pukki, who has rattled in 30 goals this season, just six more than the Blades frontman.

EFL Team of the Year: Adam Davies (Barnsley), Max Aarons (Norwich), Liam Cooper (Leeds), Krystian Pearce (Mansfield), James Justin (Luton), Alex Mowatt (Barnsley), Jay O’Shea (Bury), Jared Bowen (Hull), Teemu Pukki (Norwich), Billy Sharp (Sheffield United), James Norwood (Tranmere). Manager: Chris Wilder (Sheffield United)