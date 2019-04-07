Sheffield United: This is why Billy Sharp won ‘Moment of the Year’ at 2019 EFL Awards

Billy Sharp has been among the award winners at the 2019 EFL Awards in London.

The Sheffield United striker’s goalscoring exploits saw Sharp earn the Screwfix Moment of the Season.

The lifelong Blade wrote himself into the record books earlier this season when he reached 220 league goals since making his debut back in 2004.

The tally took Sharp beyond former Southampton and England striker, Rickie Lambert to become the leading goalscorer in the EFL this century.

After picking up the prize, Sharp said: "This is absolutely fantastic, it's a really proud moment. Personal accolades are brilliant, and it's great to receive this tonight - I'll reflect on tonight as a proud one.

EFL Awards 2019 - Carolilne Walsh of Screw Fix presents Billy Sharp the Moment of the Season award - Andrew Fosker/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

“Of course, my focus now is firmly on putting a 'P' for promotion beside our name come the end of the season."

